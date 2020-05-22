Secretary of State directive aims to keep voters safe during election

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Clerk plans for all election employees to continue working through the COVID-19 Pandemic as they prepare for important upcoming elections.

The Secretary of State has been working closely with the County Clerks. The Secretary of State has made directives necessary to ensure the proper conduct for the upcoming 2020 Primary Election because of the danger of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Secretary of State directive will require several changes during the 2020 Primary election in order to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Sweetwater County will have 7 polling locations. All registered voters will receive notification of their polling location for the 2020 Primary Election. If you need to update your address, please notify our office as soon as possible. The 7 polling locations will be as follows:

Green River Expedition Island & Pavillion Precincts: 1-1, 9-1, 9-2, 10-1, 10-5, 10-7, 13-1, 24-1

Green River Catholic Church Precincts: 10-3, 10-6

Green River Recreation Center Precinct 10-4

Rock Springs Civic Center Precincts: 3-2, 3-3, 3-5, 23-1, 25-1

Rock Springs White Mountain Library Precincts: 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 4-5

Rock Springs WWCC Precincts: 5-1, 5-2, 5-3, 5-4

Rock Springs County Events Complex Precincts: 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 7-1, 7-2, 12-1, 19-1, 20-1, 21-1



Polling locations will have sufficient floor space to accommodate social distancing protocols.

Curbside voting will be available to all voters with special needs.

All election judges will be provided with a face mask and sterile gloves to be worn at all times.

An early vote center will be established at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. Open Monday through Friday, July 13 through August 17, 8:30 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

A drop box will be located at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that may be used for voters to drop their absentee ballots off at after hours.

Voters may continue to request an absentee ballot by contacting our office.

If you would like to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, update your voter registration information, or have any questions or concerns please contact our office at 307-872-3733.