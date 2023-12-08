Secretary of State’s office seeks public comment on proposed amendments to Chapter 2 of its Election Procedures to require proof of residency to register to vote

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 7, 2023 – Today, the Office of the Secretary of State filed its Notice of Intent to amend Chapter 2 of its Election Procedures with the Wyoming Administrative Rules System to require acceptable identification for proof of identity and proof of residency when registering to vote in Wyoming, as well as to provide uniformity and clarity concerning providing evidence of citizenship when registering to vote.

Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System: https://rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules or by contacting the Secretary of State’s Office, 122 W. 25th St, Ste. 100, Cheyenne, WY 82002, (307) 777-7378.

“Strengthening our residency requirements has been a key priority of our administration,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said. “The proposed revisions are key to fulfilling our obligation of ensuring voters in Wyoming are bona fide residents of Wyoming, and the Wyoming county clerks have also testified before the Legislature on the need to add clarity to Wyoming’s voter registration procedures as they relate to proof of residency. Ensuring that those who register to vote in Wyoming must provide proof of residency is pivotal to election integrity and security for our great state. It is also pivotal that we provide clarity and strength concerning requiring evidence of citizenship when registering to vote. I am thankful for the input provided by Wyoming’s county clerks and look forward to continuing this collaborative process as we proceed through the rulemaking process.”

Public comments regarding the rules may be submitted by email via the Rules System at http://rules.wyo.gov by using advanced search for proposed rules and the “Provide Public Comment” link or by emailing comments directly to [email protected]. The public comment period ends Jan. 26, 2024.

