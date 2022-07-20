SEDC aids in expansion of KELTEC® to Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is pleased to announce jointly with the Wyoming Business Council that Kel-Tec® CNC Industries ® is expanding its production capacity with the acquisition of a 33,000 square-foot facility in Rock Springs, Wyoming, augmenting its 125,000 square foot industrial space in Cocoa, Florida. I am thrilled to be a part of this new adventure in our story,” stated Adrian Kellgren, Director of Industrial Production. “Wyoming has a rich history as part of the American frontier and it’s fitting for our brand, being that we constantly explore the limits of performance and design, to expand out here.”

KelTec® firearms are known for innovation and performance, so the new facility will focus on cutting-edge manufacturing technology, next-generation research and development, and of course, production of the newest trend-setting firearms available. “We are excited to welcome KelTec to Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is committed to continuing the relationship that we have built with the team at KelTec as they begin the process of expanding into Rock Springs.” Stated Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

While the company’s initial start-up will be small, the facility is designed to grow up to 250+ employees across multiple industrial disciplines.

“We are very excited about KelTec selecting Rock Springs as the site to expand their business,” said Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell. “KelTec brings very innovative designs and cutting-edge manufacturing to a community with a ready and able workforce as well as a community college that does a great job of supporting industry training needs. We feel very confident that KelTec will thrive in our great state.”

“The future of our company is tied to the future of the American free spirit,” concluded George Kellgren, Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Wyoming has been a leading example of liberty and freedom for America, and it is right that we become part of it.

GREEN RIVER MAYOR RESPONDS TO NEW COMPANY — Green River Mayor Pete Rust shared his excitement about the local and national news release today that KELTEC CNC Industries will be expanding its production capacity in Sweetwater County. Rust says “this is a big win for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC), the City of Rock Springs, the City of Green River, and all of Sweetwater County”. Rust says the inter-governmental partnership of our entities investing in the SEDC is paying off, and getting this first major win is one that will help set the stage for the others that are on the radar. He also mentioned, “with the recent expansions of our trona mines, the new solution mine that is part of Sisecam, and the introduction this week of the Carbon Capture company currently looking at Sweetwater County, economic development is on the move right here at home”.

Carbon Capture presented its project idea to the Sweetwater County Commission this week and is touring and meeting the people of Sweetwater County. Rust says outside companies looking to relocate to Sweetwater County are a testament “to our quality of life, our community, our amenities, and our people. We need to continue to invest in ourselves and our infrastructure to meet the needs of this development and our future.”