SEDC continuing forward with Sweetwater Industrial Development Project

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) received an update on September 17 on the proposed Sweetwater Industrial Development Project slated for the Middle Baxter Road area, east of Rock Springs, near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

SEDC is a joint effort with Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County. The development project is being put together by William H. Smith and Associates and Thomas P. Miller and Associates through a grant that was awarded from the Wyoming Business Council in March of last year. Sweetwater County has been following through on the analysis of the development of thousands of acres near the airport along Middle Baxter Road. Currently, it is researching the costs of infrastructure and the types of markets it wants to attract, going hand-in-hand with businesses that complement the coal and trona industries of Sweetwater County.

Phase one of the project was presented earlier, which focused on the types of industry which could locate at Middle Baxter Road. Phase 2, which was presented on September 17, targeted infrastructure development.

The land in question is owned by the Bureau of Land Management and the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which includes 13 parcels. The focus was on two parcels on the southern end of the identified area, just east of Simplot. As the development takes off, infrastructure development could move further north towards I-80.

Water, power, and natural gas infrastructure were the main focus of phase 2. The group was informed the largest challenge for industrial development in the area will be water. It was suggested that a 2-2.5-million-gallon storage tank and an eight to 12-inch water pipe will have to be installed to service the area. They discussed opportunities, costs, and possible phasing to get that started. The next step in the process includes pursuing partnerships with companies in the target industries, which will lead to a more precise and specific list of infrastructure needs.

Sweetwater County and the two cities, through SEDC, have taken the state’s ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) initiatives and mission and focused it to their own needs. The size and foresight of the project stands to increase the area’s economy greatly.