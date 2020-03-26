SEDC forms Sweetwater Business Recovery Team

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is currently in the process of forming the Sweetwater Business Recovery Team, which aims to assist businesses in Sweetwater County who have been affected by the recent COVID-19 developments.

Sponsor

“This team will basically address the needs of businesses in Sweetwater County,” said Kayla McDonald, Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Economic Development Specialist. “The team will then help redevelop moving forward post-crisis. We will report the progress and any initiatives we look at moving forward to our elected officials and the business community.”

“This will go hand-in-hand with the current Emergency Operating Center (EOC) in Sweetwater County,” McDonald said.

The Sweetwater Business Recovery Team is part of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC). Originally housed in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the coalition combined efforts throughout the county to create the SEDC.

McDonald says they hope to begin work on April 1.

“The important thing is, everyone is working together,” said Eric Bingham, SEDC County Land Use Director. “Making sure we are a facilitator in this process. Getting information to elected officials. We are not a part of the EOC, but we do transmit information to members of it.”

Advertisement

“Part of this plan is establishing business recovery centers,” Bingham discussed. “That is typical of what you see after a pandemic like this. This is a one-stop-shop for people to go to for information on available loans, if there are any grants available, and financing. Typically these are established in a chamber of commerce, we are working through those details now.”

McDonald urges Sweetwater County businesses to get in touch with their local Chambers of Commerce, who have begun taking note of day-to-day operations within respective businesses.

Businesses can get in contact with the SEDC at 307-871-8899.