SEDC introduces GrowHome to Sweetwater County businesses, non-profits

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 9, 2021) – Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition has partnered with the Green River Main Street, Rock Springs Main Street, Green River Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to deliver a new program serving business owners and non-profits in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

GrowHome Sweetwater is an online network of consultants, coaches, mentors and advisors who have signed on to meetup with businesses and non-profits throughout Sweetwater County in April and May.

“We wanted to provide a new and exciting resource and something more for the Sweetwater County business and non-profit communities. The opportunity to work with GrowHome and to be the first in the State of Wyoming to present this program is exciting for us. We are looking forward to the program being launched this week and the results it will provide for SEDC and our partners.” said Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist at the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. “To bring this new program here required a lot of partners all working to support our businesses.”

Advertisement

Business owners across industry will be able to connect with one of seven consultants, coaches, peer entrepreneurs and advisors of their choice throughout the month of April and into May at www.GrowHome-Sweetwater.com. Sessions are free, online and confidential through Zoom.

GrowHome cofounder Mike Heaton lives in Mt. Pleasant, a small town of 8,500 in Iowa. He notes that, “When trying to get help and advice for business issues, it shouldn’t matter where you live. Yet for most of us who live in rural areas like I do, it does. We are often left out. We started GrowHome to break down those barriers so that every business can get the support, strategies and ideas they need to thrive. We are excited to connect with business owners in Sweetwater County.”

For more information or questions, please reach out to Kayla McDonald at the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (307) 872-3925 or visit our website at www.sweetwateredc.org .