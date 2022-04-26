SEDC names new board members

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Advisory Board is happy to announce the addition of two new members to the advisory board. The newly appointed board members are Keaton West and Mark Cowan.

Keaton West, who is currently serving on the Rock Springs City Council, will be serving a 3-year term, by City of Rock Spring Mayor Timothy Kaumo during the April 5, City Council Meeting. “I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve with an admirable group of like-minded individuals. Economic Development is a term that is easily preached, yet scarcely celebrated due to the many hurdles within. We should be proud of what we have to offer in Sweetwater County, while always looking to expand on new opportunities. I hope to bring forth a business background with idealistic goals that may help attract or expand new and existing businesses both today and into the future.” Said Keaton West.

Mark Cowan is the Operations Director for Radiant Manufacturing and was appointed by the Sweetwater County Commissioners in March, to serve a 3-year term. “Sweetwater County in an amazing place to work and call home. After personally watching several booms and busts it has become clear to me that we need to invest time and effort into the diversification of the businesses that operate in our county. I look forward to working with the talented group who have been serving on the SEDC Board to try and attract new and diverse businesses who bring good-paying jobs into our community.” Said Mark Cowan.

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is comprised of a seven-member advisory board, which is comprised of appointments representing the City of Rock Springs, City of Green River and Sweetwater County.

Devon Brubaker – Chairman

Reed Clevenger – Vice-Chair

Lauren Schoenfeld – Secretary/Treasurer

Mayor Tim Kaumo – City of Rock Springs

Marty Carollo -All West Communications

The Coalition is located in the Sweetwater County Land Use Department located in the County Courthouse and recently obtained its 501c3 Non-Profit status from the IRS in March. The Coalition intends to begin fundraising efforts this summer to help support its mission to sustain and retain a strong, diversified business climate in Sweetwater County, as well as strengthen its economic base by providing businesses with leadership and resources. Through capital investment, business creation, attraction, recruitment, and expansion, we create a dynamic framework for quality growth, development, and job enhancement.