SEDC to celebrate National Economic Development Week

Photos submitted by SEDC – Eric Bingham, Sweetwater County Land Use Director represented SEDC during the Rock Springs City Council Meeting on May 3rd

Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition represented SEDC at the Green River Council Meeting and County Commissioners Meeting.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition announces that the week of May 9 to May 13, 2022, is Economic Development Week. During the week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities.

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

“Economic developers play essential roles in promoting the economic health and vitality of their communities — a fact that has only been proven further by the events of the past two years,” says IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2022 Economic Development Week will serve to recognize, honor and celebrate the ingenuity and leadership practitioners have shown in working to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.”

“We have an exciting week planned for Economic Development Week; this week is all about educating and celebrating the business community of Sweetwater County. Our local business community is the heart and soul of our County. We have coordinated several free networking and educational opportunities to help them grow and sustain their businesses,” said Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

Visit the Sweetwater Economic Coalition’s Facebook page and Website for more information on the events and registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3kkRM4Z