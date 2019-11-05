SEDC to host 12 UW students for UW’s ‘Live Local, Work Local Program’

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 5, 2019) – The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) will be hosting the UW – Live Local, Work Local Program.

The SEDC will be hosting 12 student from the University of Wyoming for three days. A Welcome Reception will take place Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Broadway Theater.

The UW students will be given the opportunity to meet and visit one-on-one with area small business owners, take tours of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and many area industries including Simplot, TATA Chemicals and Genesis Alkali. The students will also visit with local elected government officials regarding current and future issues facing Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County was the first place to launch and host UW – Live Local, Work Local Program in April, 2018.

This event is sponsored by the Hampton Inn, Western Wyoming Community College, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Simplot, TATA Chemicals, Genesis Alkali, Broadway Theater, Western Wyoming Beverages, and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.