SEDC to host Growth and Expansion Panel regarding incoming projects tomorrow

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition will be hosting a Growth and Expansion Panel tomorrow evening with members of TerraPower, CarbonCapture, Frontier Carbon Solutions, Pacific Soda, and WestEast Soda, to answer the communities questions and provide an update on their projects.

Location and Time

The panel will be taking place at the Sweetwater County Courthouse located at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in room #115. The full discussion will be taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the entire community is invited to attend.

A virtual option regarding this panel can be found on the Sweetwater County Commissioner YouTube page.