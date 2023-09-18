SEDC to host Southwest Wyoming Growth & Expansion Panel

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — September 14, 2023 -The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) will be hosting an opportunity for the residents of Sweetwater County to come learn about future proposed projects for Southwest Wyoming on October 5, 2023, at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting room starting at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the panel is to provide an introduction to several projects that have been announced in Southwest Wyoming. The goal of the panel is to educate the general public, business community, real estate professionals, and those who are in the education field. A discussion will take place regarding the needs, challenges, and overall scope of the projects from the represented companies.

Representatives from each project will be in attendance to answer questions and give updates on their projects. Participants from the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.

The following project companies will be represented:

TerraPower Wyoming

PacificSoda

Project West

Frontier Carbon Solutions LLC.

Carbon Capture Inc. (Project Bison)

A virtual option will be available on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube Channel. For more information please visit the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition’s website, and Social Media Platforms, or contact Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist at 307-389-2089.