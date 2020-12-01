SEDC to launch new business education series in 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 30, 2020) — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) is pleased to announce that they are collaborating with Western Wyoming Community College and Beech Creative Group to provide a Free Virtual Business Education Series for Sweetwater County Businesses starting Jan. 12, 2021.

Advertisement

The business education series “The Sweetwater Virtual Business Lounge” will be providing businesses with tips and tricks on valuable information that affect everyday businesses. The new program will allow attendees to register for the 30-minute program that will have knowledgeable presenters on the monthly topic. This “coffee break” format will provide a confirmation discount code to be used at one of the two participating coffee shops that have partnered with the new program.

“We are excited to be working with two local Small Businesses, Stellar Coffee in Green River located at 705 Uinta Drive and Nell’s Coffee in Rock Springs at 1100 Elk Street. The idea behind this partnership was to help support and educate our Sweetwater County Businesses. We are giving our local Small Businesses the tools to help them be successful, also while working with the two locally owned businesses to help promote the new program,” said Kayla McDonald, Economic Development Specialist for SEDC.

“SEDC has a keen interest in developing our local economy. While this often is construed as bringing new businesses to the area, it really starts with supporting the businesses and industry that already call Sweetwater County home. This innovative program will provide invaluable resources to our local businesses as they work to adapt in these challenging times,” said Devon Brubaker, SEDC Chairman.

The registration link for each monthly program will be located on the program’s Facebook Page Sweetwater Virtual Business Lounge. The Jan. 12 topic will be “Tips for surviving your 2020 Taxes” registration will be available December 10. SEDC encourages everyone to follow the Facebook page for more information on the program