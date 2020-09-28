See Casper native Logan Wilson’s first NFL interception

Wyo4News Staff,
(September 28, 2020) — Former Wyoming Cowboy, and Casper native, Logan Wilson recorded his first NFL interception Sunday. This year’s third-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals picked off the pass thrown by Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz in the first quarter of the game. The contest would end being a 23-23 tie.
Wilson would also register five solo tackles in the game.