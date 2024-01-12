Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited brings International Fly Fishing Film Festival to Sweetwater County

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 12, 2024 — The Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has announced that they will be bringing the International Fly Fishing Film Festival – IF4™ to Sweetwater County for the 11th year! The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be shown in the middle of the mighty Green River on Expedition Island on Friday Mar. 1. This event will be held indoors on the big screen with doors opening at 5 p.m. and film starting at 7 p.m. There will be raffles, games and drawings that will feature chances to win some amazing items!

IF4 is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. It is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke. If you are an avid fisherman/woman, this event is for you!

Among the official selections in the festival are Pinawaca, a jungle adventure, led by popular angler and guide, Jako Lucas, in search of legendary and oversized peacock bass; Vivid Dreams, a breathtaking film about a group of friends in search of oversized sea-run brown trout in rugged landscapes; Tunulik, a northern adventure to Nunavik in search of trophy brook trout, arctic char and Atlantic salmon; The Runaround, a high-energy film following a group of friends on an adventure from Walker’s Cay to the famed everglades; Tension, a cinematic tale celebrating legacy, conservation and the American West; and A Ride with Clyde, an unforgettable, unconventional and memorable trip with salty friends into the Tennessee hills.

A variety of craft beer from Square State Brewing and Teton Distributors & Wine, and Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided free of charge. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Food for purchase will be 307Sasquath and Double Dub’s. For more information about this event, visit Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited on Facebook and on Instagram @seedskadeetroutwy.