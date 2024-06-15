Seedskadee Trout Unlimited hosts Take A Kid Fishing Day

Families are encouraged to bring their children to the fishing pond to celebrate Father’s Day weekend by catching their limit of fish. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will assist with filleting fish, while Walker Baits will supply worms for bait. The Trout Unlimited chapter will provide BBQ hotdogs, chips, and drinks for all participants for free. This yearly public service is designed to encourage people to foster the love of the outdoors in children.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will also offer free fishing poles for use during the event. They will gut and bag the fish, labeling them with the children’s names and keeping them on ice until families are ready to leave.