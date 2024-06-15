Seedskadee Trout Unlimited hosts Take A Kid Fishing Day

June 14, 2024 – Wyo4News
The Seedskadee Chapter #533 of Trout Unlimited are inviting the community to participate in the free “Bring a Kid Fishing” event on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wataha Recreational Complex located at 2059 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs.
Families are encouraged to bring their children to the fishing pond to celebrate Father’s Day weekend by catching their limit of fish. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will assist with filleting fish, while Walker Baits will supply worms for bait. The Trout Unlimited chapter will provide BBQ hotdogs, chips, and drinks for all participants for free. This yearly public service is designed to encourage people to foster the love of the outdoors in children.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will also offer free fishing poles for use during the event. They will gut and bag the fish, labeling them with the children’s names and keeping them on ice until families are ready to leave.
“We want to encourage getting families and children outdoors, enjoying fishing, and getting to experience what being outside has to offer for everyone,” said Samantha Worden, Chapter Vice President.
A fishing license is required for individuals aged 14 and older. This community event promises to be a fun-filled day, encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors and the sport of fishing.