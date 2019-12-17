Semi trailer fire on I-80 closes westbound lanes

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 17, 2019) — A semi-trailer caught on fire at mile marker 119 of Interstate 80 this morning, causing traffic delays.
The trailer was hauling gallon containers of paint. According to Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the fire was caused by a mechanical failure in the rear axels of the vehicle.
SCFD #1 responded to the scene with two fire trucks and eight firefighters.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near milepost 119 are currently closed as responders attempt to clean up the scene.