Semifinal football to be played this weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) — Playoff football continues around the state this weekend as each conference moves into semifinal play.

4A Semifinals

In the 4A playoffs, Thunder Basin (10-0) looks to keep their undefeated streak against Cheyenne East (7-3). The game will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Gillette.

Thunder Basin defeated Campbell County (2-8) in the quarterfinals 24-20, while Cheyenne East defeated Natrona County (6-4) 35-14.

Cheyenne Central (7-3) will take on Sheridan (9-1) at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Sheridan.

Cheyenne Central defeated Rock Springs (4-6) in the quarterfinals 20-16, while Sheridan defeated Kelly Walsh 62-14.

3A Semifinals

In the 3A bracket, Powell (5-4) will take on Cody (8-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Cody.

Powell knocked off Lander Valley (8-2) in the quarterfinals 41-14, while Cody defeated Worland (3-7) 55-26.

Meanwhile, Star Valley (10-0) looks to remain undefeated as they take on Jackson Hole (7-3) at 6 p.m, on Friday, Nov. 8 in Star Valley.

Jackson Hole defeated Riverton (4-5) 48-6 in the quarterfinals, while Star Valley defeated Douglas (5-4) 45-12.

2A Semifinals

In the 2A bracket, Mountain View (9-0) looks to keep their winning streak alive as they take on Burns (7-2) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Mountain View.

Mountain View defeated Wheatland (4-5) in the quarterfinals 72-0, while Burns topped Big Piney (5-5) 57-6.

Buffalo (10-0) also looks to remain undefeated as they take on Hot Springs County (5-4) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Buffalo.

Hot Springs County defeated Lyman (4-5) in the quarterfinals 49-19, while Buffalo topped Lovell (6-4) 28-6.

1A Semifinals

In the 1A bracket, Cokeville (9-1) takes on Upton/Sundance (9-1) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Cokeville.

Cokeville defeated Wright (4-5) in the quarterfinals with a score of 20-16, while Upton/Sundance defeated Rocky Mountain (6-3) 53-7.

Southeast, Yoder (6-3) looks to knock off undefeated Big Horn (9-0) in the semifinal game, which will be played at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 in Big Horn.

Southeast defeated Shoshoni (4-5) in the quarterfinals 25-6, while Big Horn defeated Wind River (1-8) 82-0.

1A-6Man semifinals

In the 1A-6Man bracket, HEM Hanna (9-0) looks to remain undefeated as they take on Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-4) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in Hanna.

HEM defeated Meeteetse (4-5) in the quarterfinals 73-36, while Lingle-Fort Laramie defeated Burlington (5-4) 73-38.

Meanwhile, Little Snake River (9-0) looks to keep their winning streak versus Hulett (8-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Baggs.

Hulett defeated Farson-Eden (7-3) in the quarterfinals 60-13, while Little Snake River defeated Kaycee (4-5) 59-0.