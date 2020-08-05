Sen. Barrasso blasts Pelosi’s coronavirus bill, says it is “wasting our nations time”

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WASHINGTON D.C. (August 5, 2020) — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., took to the floor of the Senate on August 4, and blasted the coronavirus relief bill set forth by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Barrasso started by saying a third of the bill is not even related to coronavirus. Barrasso listed many stipulations the bill supports, including direct payment checks to illegal immigrants, taxpayer-funded abortions, permanent changes to election laws, and tax breaks for the wealthy in New York and California. He continued saying millions of more dollars would be spent on environmental justice and the National Endowment for the Arts.

He continued saying the bill supports a larger federal government and does not really address the problems at hand.

Barrasso also said he believes the bill will not win congressional approval. “Speaker Pelosi is wasting our nations time on a far-left fantasy that does not have a single chance in the world of becoming law.”

Hear all of Barrasso’s comments in the video below:

