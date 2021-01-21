Sen. Lummis appreciates 15 Wyoming National Guardsmen attending inauguration

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WASHINGTON D.C. (January 21, 2021) – Following the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) welcomed 15 National Guardsmen from Wyoming for a meet-and-greet at her office in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) also joined to thank the Guardsmen.

Of the Guardsmen, Sen. Lummis said:

“I’m so proud of the men and women who serve in Wyoming’s National Guard. These dedicated Airmen and Soldiers represent the best of Wyoming. Their personal sacrifices and bravery are inspiring, and I’m humbled by their willingness to serve our country not only on Inauguration Day, but every day, no matter the challenges that arise. They are truly an inspiration, and I wanted to let them know how grateful I am that they rose to the call and volunteered to serve this week.”

Previously, Sen. Lummis tweeted a thank you to the Wyoming National Guard Airmen and Soldiers who volunteered to help with security in Washington, D.C. this week, writing: “Thank you to the brave men and women of the @wyoguard who have answered the call to come to our nation’s capital in this tumultuous time. We acknowledge and deeply appreciate your dedication and service.”