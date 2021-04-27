Sen. Lummis introduces bill allowing 18-19 year olds to purchase handguns

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WASHINGTON D.C. (April 27, 2021) – United States Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has introduced legislation to reinstate the right of adults between the ages of 18 and 20 to purchase a handgun from a federally licensed dealer. The Second Amendment Mandates Equality (SAME) Act of 2021, co-sponsored by Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Steve Daines (R-MT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Braun (R-IN), Mike Crapo (R-ID), and Jim Risch (R-ID), and sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in the U.S. House of Representatives, would repeal a law that currently prevents adults under 21 from buying a handgun.

“The Second Amendment is a constitutional right, and does not treat 18-year-olds as second-class adults,” Senator Lummis said. “In keeping with the Supreme Court’s Heller decision, the SAME Act would overturn our current restrictive anti-handgun statute and ensure equal treatment under law for adults under 21. Ultimately, if we trust 18-year-olds enough to defend our country and to choose our elected officials, we should trust them enough to purchase a handgun.”

“Why should a 20-year-old single mom be denied the right to defend herself and her children?” asked Representative Massie. “Eighteen, 19, and 20-year-olds are considered adults and can vote on important public policy issues. They can also form business contracts, get married, and serve in the military. As adults, these Americans should not be deprived of basic constitutional rights.”