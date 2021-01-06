Sen. Lummis reacts to Pro-Trump protesters on Capitol Hill

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 6, 2021) – Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted on Wednesday, “An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy’ after Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Hundreds of protesters made their way to Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, forcing their way into the Capitol building. The House Chamber doors have reportedly been barricaded, shots have been fired and the secret service has been called.

On Monday, Jan. 4, Lummis announced she is siding with Ted Cruz (Wyo-R) and 10 other Republican senators to reject the results of the Electoral College and 2020 election.