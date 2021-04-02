Sen. Lummis’ staff to visit with constituents in RS and GR on April 14

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2021) — Staff for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will hold remote office hours in Evanston and Kemmerer on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021, and Green River and Rock Springs on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, to meet with constituents. Field Representative Sarah Hale will be available to meet with residents and hear ideas, comments and concerns about what is happening in the U.S. Senate, and also to help anyone having trouble working with a federal agency.

Of the remote office hours, Sen. Lummis said:

“We are working every day to make sure the federal government works for the people of Wyoming. Whether that is through legislation like the POWER Act to protect Wyoming energy producers, or through the Financial Innovation Caucus to show my Senate colleagues how Wyoming has pioneered digital asset regulation, I am working to best represent and defend the Wyoming way of doing things. These remote office hours will bring my office closer to the people we are here to serve, and I hope they will foster good conversations and also provide necessary help to ensure that the people of Wyoming can better navigate the complexities of the federal government.”

To schedule a meeting with Sarah Hale, please call (307) 248-1736 to find and arrange a convenient time and location during her visit.

In addition to establishing remote office hours, Sen. Lummis created a new business-focused state position, the director of business outreach, and hired Cheyenne native Brendan Ames to serve in that position as a liaison between the federal government and Wyoming businesses.