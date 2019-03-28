Senate Budget Committee Approves Plan To Cut Deficits By Half A Trillion Dollars

Click on image to see some of Senator Enzi’s comments. (1:00)

**Click here to download VIDEO/AUDIO**

Washington, D.C. – The Senate Budget Committee, chaired by Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., today approved the FY 2020 Budget Resolution, which would reduce deficits by more than half a trillion dollars over five years and put America on a more sustainable fiscal path. Enzi noted the budget blueprint will help begin to reduce overspending and set real, achievable deficit reduction targets, while supporting reforms to mandatory spending programs.

“I know this budget won’t solve all of our problems and I don’t pretend it will. It provides a path, however, for us to begin working together to achieve real deficit reduction and provide the foundation for a stronger future for our children and grandchildren,” Enzi said. “Lawmakers were sent here to work together and this responsible fiscal blueprint represents the opportunity to do something better for the American people.”

The FY 2020 Budget Resolution:

Reduces the deficit by more than $538 billion over the next 5 years;

