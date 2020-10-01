Senate declares October as National Retirement Security Month

Tyler Johnson

WASHINGTON D.C. (October 1, 2020) – As part of a national effort to help educate and encourage workers to focus on their financial needs for retirement, the Senate has designated October as National Retirement Security Month.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced the bipartisan resolution, which the Senate passed unanimously.¬¬ Enzi hopes the month will encourage Americans to take steps toward securing their futures by exploring various retirement vehicles and increasing personal financial literacy.

“Planning for retirement can seem daunting, but it is one of the best things you can do for your future,” Enzi said. “I urge everyone to evaluate your personal retirement goals and take advantage of resources available to ensure you’re on track to reach those goals. If the COVID-19 pandemic led you to reevaluate your finances, remember to include retirement in all aspects of planning for the future.”

The Employee Benefit Research Institute found that the amount workers have saved for retirement is much less than the amount those workers need to adequately fund their retirement years.

The resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, D-Md., Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Maggie Hassan D-N.H., Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Todd Young, R-Ind.