Senate passes bill created by Wyoming senator to protect against counterfeit medical products

WASHINGTON D.C. (December 9, 2020) – The Senate unanimously passed a bill introduced by U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to help protect patients from counterfeit medical products.

The Safeguarding Therapeutics Act would give the Food and Drug Administration authority to seize and destroy counterfeit medical devices and products, including COVID-19 tests and vaccines, as well as counterfeit combination products like EpiPens.

“It’s crucial that we work to protect patients and ensure confidence in our health care system, especially as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Enzi said. “This bill will help prevent potentially dangerous medical products from harming patients. I am glad the Senate unanimously passed it and hope the House and president act quickly to make it law.”

“Counterfeit medical products can endanger patients’ lives, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only underscored the need to crack down on counterfeit products,” said Hassan. “This commonsense bipartisan bill will help keep counterfeit products out of hospitals, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies, and I will keep pushing for it to quickly become law.”

The House passed similar legislation introduced by Representatives Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., in September. Because the Senate version had small technical differences, the Safeguarding Therapeutics Act now must be passed by the House before being sent to the president for his signature