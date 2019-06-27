Senate Passes Defense Bill That Strengthens Military, Includes Two Enzi Amendments

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Senate passed defense policy legislation that would strengthen the military and national security while improving the quality of life for the nation’s service members.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., voted in favor of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which carries out one of Congress’s most fundamental constitutional duties – keeping the nation safe.

“I am glad the Senate passed this defense bill that prioritizes quality of life for our troops and their families as well as modernizing technologies and strengthening our alliances,” Enzi said. “This bill is good for our troops and good for Wyoming.”

The legislation included two of Enzi’s amendments requiring:

The Government Accountability Office to conduct a study on the effects of continuing resolutions on Defense Department readiness and planning.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to implement measures to track its operating costs to identify efficiencies. NNSA partially serves the intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are operated at the 90th missile wing in Wyoming.

The NDAA also provides a 3.1% pay raise to troops, an implementation of more sexual assault policies in the armed forces and additional military construction funds including $18 million toward the helicopter facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

The Senate passed the NDAA with an 86-8 vote. Before becoming law, it must be reconciled with similar legislation passed in the House and be signed by the president.