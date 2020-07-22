Senate passes resolution declaring July 25 National Day of the American Cowboy

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 22, 2020) — The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution declaring July 25, 2020, as the National Day of the American Cowboy.

This resolution, led by U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., commemorates the pioneering men and women who helped establish the American West.

“National Day of the American Cowboy is a way for us to say thanks and acknowledge the contributions cowboys made throughout history and the impact they still have today,” Enzi said. “We look to cowboys as role models for how to live up to some of the best American qualities. I’m proud to keep this tradition and lead this resolution that resonates with our Cowboy State.”

“The American cowboy symbolizes the spirit, values, and traditions that people in Wyoming cherish most,” said Barrasso. “Everyone could benefit from adhering to the cowboy’s commitment to honesty, integrity, and hard work. I look forward to joining Senator Enzi in honoring America’s cowboys and cowgirls across the state of Wyoming.”

Former U.S. Senator Craig Thomas, R-Wyo., started the tradition of introducing this resolution in 2005. Every year since, the U.S. Senate has passed this resolution, which typically coincides with Cheyenne Frontier Days.

According to the resolution, “The cowboy embodies honesty, integrity, courage, compassion, respect, a strong work ethic, and patriotism,” and the cowboy archetype “transcends ethnicity, gender, geographic boundaries, and political affiliations.”

To read the full resolution, click here.