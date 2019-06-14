Senate Unanimously Passes Taxpayer First Act To Reform And Improve IRS

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the Senate passage of an IRS administration bill that includes several provisions aimed at modernizing and improving the IRS. One of the changes is requiring the IRS to provide advance notice before closing an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, similar to legislation Enzi introduced earlier this year.

“I am glad the Senate passed the Taxpayer First Act to protect hardworking taxpayers,” Enzi said. “This bipartisan bill makes important changes to the IRS and will require the IRS to notify the public before closing Taxpayer Assistance Centers, an action I sought after the Cheyenne center closed.”

The Taxpayer First Act unanimously passed the House on Monday, June 10, and the Senate on Thursday, June 13. It now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.

In February, after learning the IRS closed the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Cheyenne, Enzi sent a letter requesting it be reopened as quickly as possible. The IRS reopened the center in March.