Senator-elect Lummis announces her senior staff members

(December 14, 2020) — U.S. Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis announced names of those who will be serving in key roles in both her Washington, D.C., and Wyoming offices.

In a press release, Lummis stated, “Having experienced Wyoming leaders at the helm of my office is a top priority. Each of these team leaders brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will help ensure we can be effective and fast in delivering real results for the people of Wyoming.”

Announced staff members include:

Kristin Walker will serve as the Senator-elect’s Chief of Staff. A graduate of Jackson Hole High School and the College of William and Mary. Walker has worked for former Wyoming U.S. Representative Barbara Cubin, retiring U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, Governor Mark Gordon, and Republicans in the Wyoming State Legislature.

Leland Christensen is a former Wyoming Senator who will serve as the State Director. Christensen was appointed by Governor Mark Gordon in January 2019 to serve as Deputy Director of Homeland Security.

Darrin Munoz will be the Legislative Director and based in Washington, DC. Munoz is a Newcastle native and a two-time graduate of the University of Wyoming.

Tyler Lindholm is an outgoing State Representative who will serve as State Policy Director. Lindholm lives in Sundance and is the Vice President of the Jackpot Ranch.

Chris Land will serve as General Counsel and Policy Advisor. He will be leaving his position as General Counsel of the Wyoming Division of Banking in late December.

Josh Arnold will be Deputy Chief of Staff, based in Washington, DC. He was Director of Strategic Partnerships at Heritage Action, the political arm of The Heritage Foundation, where he worked with congressional offices, White House staff, and outside stakeholders to advance key conservative legislation.

Senator-elect Lummis will be officially sworn into office on January 3, 2021, in Washington, DC.