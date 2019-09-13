Senator Enzi To Host Free Inventors Conference In Evanston September 21

Washington, D.C. (9/13/19) – If you are an inventor, small business owner or entrepreneur, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi encourages you to head to Evanston on September 21 to attend the Inventors Conference.

Advertisement

This annual conference hosted by Enzi is dedicated to helping individuals with ideas learn more about the patent process, business planning, funding options and marketing. The conference is free and open to the public.

“The Inventors Conference features speakers and inventors who share knowledge and expertise”, Enzi said. “Folks in Wyoming have big ideas, and that is why I host the Inventors Conference each year.”

Sponsor

This year’s keynote speaker is Susan Pieper, the founder and CEO of DMOS Collective. Based in Jackson, DMOS builds shovel hardware made to sustain everyday work.

The conference will be held at Western Wyoming Community College in Evanston. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and events start at 8:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is available now by contacting Enzi’s state director, Karen McCreery, at 307-527-9444 (office), 307-250-1489 (cell) or [email protected]. If you are unable to pre-register, registration will be available the morning of the conference.