Senator Enzi To Sponsor High School Junior Page, Looking For Applications

Washington, D.C. (5/24/19) – Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a Senate page for the fall session in Washington, D.C.

According to the Senator’s office, there are 30-page positions in the U.S. Senate each session and Enzi is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a student from Wyoming to serve in one of these positions.

“The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for young people and provides experiences participants will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Enzi said. “Not many people can say they’ve worked on the Senate floor – the page program gives students a front-row seat to see history in the making while gaining real work experience.”

The fall session runs from September 9, 2019, to January 24, 2020. The deadline to apply is June 12, 2019. Eligibility is limited to high school juniors who will be 16 or 17 years old by the date of appointment with a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Fall pages attend the Senate Page School, which provides the necessary requisites for a junior year course of study that is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. While serving as a Senate page, students live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.

The application can be found here and the transcript request form can be found here. Additional information can be found at www.enzi.senate.gov under the students tab. Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or [email protected].