Senator Lummis and Barrasso voted “no” on Trump impeachment

February 14, 2021 — Both of Wyoming’s U.S. Senators voted no Saturday on the impeachment vote of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement following the vote, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis criticized the time wasted on impeachment proceedings when Wyoming citizens continue to suffer from the economic effects of the COVID lockdown.

“From the start, I made it clear that I believed this exercise was an unconstitutional distraction that prevented Congress from addressing the very real issues that Wyoming citizens are dealing with,” said Lummis. “While we spent a week on a political sideshow to which we already knew the ending (acquittal), Congress could have been working on a bipartisan COVID relief package to help struggling businesses in Wyoming. We could have been working to safely reopen schools as health experts recommend. We could have been marking up the POWER Act to ensure American energy independence. Instead, we spent the last week trying to impeach a private citizen from an office he no longer holds – at the expense of American taxpayers.”

Before the vote, Republican Senator John Barrasso stated on his Facebook page, “Democrats are impeaching a former President instead of focusing on the issues people care about back home, like getting past coronavirus. Meanwhile, President Biden is surrendering to teachers’ unions and destroying U.S. energy.”