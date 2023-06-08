Senator Lummis staff set to hold remote office hours in Rock Springs

Photo Couresty of Cynthia Lummis website

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Staff for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will hold remote office hours in Rock Springs on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Library. Field Representative Lindy Linn will be available to meet with residents and hear ideas, comments and concerns about what is happening in the U.S. Senate, and to help anyone having trouble working with a federal agency.

Of the remote office hours, Sen. Lummis said:

“My team and I are working every day to make sure the federal government works for the people of Wyoming. Whether you need help interacting with a federal agency, facilitating a passport or visa request, tracking down social security checks or VA benefits, or you just want to ensure your voice is being heard in Washington, my team of field representatives is available to meet with you. These remote office hours will bring my office closer to the people we are here to serve, and I hope they will foster good conversations and also provide necessary help to ensure that the people of Wyoming can better navigate the complexities of the federal government.”

Please come by during the times listed or contact Lindy Linn at 307-439-7783 or [email protected] to schedule a convenient time while she is in Rock Springs.