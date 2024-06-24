Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament details announced

June 24, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament will be held in Rock Springs at the Wataha Recreation Complex at 2059 Clubhouse Drive. Games are set to take place from Thursday, June 27th through Sunday, June 30th. This free event promises exciting baseball action and is open to all who wish to attend.

There are two pools of teams at this year’s event.

Red Pool:

307 Spartans

Rage Baseball

Casper Knights

Green River Wolves

Blue Pool:

Lander Lobos

Cheyenne Coyotes

Gillette Hitmen

Rawlins Renegades

Spectators are encouraged to come out and enjoy the games, showcasing some of the best youth baseball talent in the state. The tournament provides a great opportunity for the community to come together and support local teams. Below is the complete tournament schedule:

Thursday, June 27th:

10:00 AM: Lander Lobos vs. Rawlins Renegades

1:00 PM: Green River Wolves vs. Casper Knights

4:00 PM: Gillette Hitmen vs. Cheyenne Coyotes

7:00 PM: Opening Ceremony

8:00 PM: 307 Spartans vs. Rage Baseball

Friday, June 28th:

9:00 AM: Cheyenne Coyotes vs. Rawlins Renegades

12:00 PM: Casper Knights vs. Rage Baseball

3:00 PM: Lander Lobos vs. Gillette Hitmen

6:00 PM: Green River Wolves vs. 307 Spartans

Saturday, June 29th:

10:00 AM: Green River Wolves vs. Rage Baseball

1:00 PM: Gillette Hitmen vs. Rawlins Renegades

4:00 PM: Lander Lobos vs. Cheyenne Coyotes

7:00 PM: Casper Knights vs. 307 Spartans

Sunday, June 30th: