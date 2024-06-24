Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament details announced

June 24, 2024 – Wyo4News
The Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament will be held in Rock Springs at the Wataha Recreation Complex at 2059 Clubhouse Drive. Games are set to take place from Thursday, June 27th through Sunday, June 30th. This free event promises exciting baseball action and is open to all who wish to attend.
There are two pools of teams at this year’s event.
Red Pool:
- 307 Spartans
- Rage Baseball
- Casper Knights
- Green River Wolves
Blue Pool:
- Lander Lobos
- Cheyenne Coyotes
- Gillette Hitmen
- Rawlins Renegades
Spectators are encouraged to come out and enjoy the games, showcasing some of the best youth baseball talent in the state. The tournament provides a great opportunity for the community to come together and support local teams. Below is the complete tournament schedule:
Thursday, June 27th:
- 10:00 AM: Lander Lobos vs. Rawlins Renegades
- 1:00 PM: Green River Wolves vs. Casper Knights
- 4:00 PM: Gillette Hitmen vs. Cheyenne Coyotes
- 7:00 PM: Opening Ceremony
- 8:00 PM: 307 Spartans vs. Rage Baseball
Friday, June 28th:
- 9:00 AM: Cheyenne Coyotes vs. Rawlins Renegades
- 12:00 PM: Casper Knights vs. Rage Baseball
- 3:00 PM: Lander Lobos vs. Gillette Hitmen
- 6:00 PM: Green River Wolves vs. 307 Spartans
Saturday, June 29th:
- 10:00 AM: Green River Wolves vs. Rage Baseball
- 1:00 PM: Gillette Hitmen vs. Rawlins Renegades
- 4:00 PM: Lander Lobos vs. Cheyenne Coyotes
- 7:00 PM: Casper Knights vs. 307 Spartans
Sunday, June 30th:
- 9:00 AM: Semi-Final #1 – Red Pool #1 seed vs. Blue Pool #2 seed
- 12:00 PM: Semi-Final #2 – Blue Pool #1 seed vs. Red Pool #2 seed
- 3:00 PM: Championship Game – Winner of Semi-Final #1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final #2