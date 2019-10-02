“Senior High Tech” Event To Help Those 50+ With Phone/Tablet Questions

Cheyenne, WY (10/2/19) – Sweetwater County residents age 50+ can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices thanks to Rock Springs high school students. The event will take place on October 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs.

“Senior High Tech” is a collaboration between Rock Springs High School, AARP Wyoming and the Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs. The training is free and there is no requirement to be an AARP member in order to take part in the event. In addition to the tech tutoring, a free lunch, courtesy of AARP Wyoming will be available.

Students from the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy will be providing technical support. “A big part of the FLLA here at RSHS besides working with our outstanding business partners on careers in fire, law and other leadership positions, is our students giving back to the people of the community,” says Academy Director, John Cundall.

AARP Wyoming has been sponsoring Senior High Tech events for two years. At each event, a group of students from the local high school provides one-on-one tutoring sessions to those age 50 and over in the community.

During past Senior High Tech events, high school students have helped citizens with questions such as finding old emails, sending photos to loved ones, or adding apps to the phone.