‘Senior Night’ a record setting night for Cowgirl Volleyball

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 16, 2019) – It was a special night Friday inside the UniWyo Sports Complex as the Wyoming volleyball team ended its 2019 home schedule with a convincing 3-0 sweep of Utah State. Set scores were 25-19, 25-19 and 25-8.

The Senior Night win was the team’s fourteenth Mountain West Conference win of the season (14-2), the most MW conference wins in school history. The Cowgirls also improved to 19-8 on the season.

“I thought we played ok, I thought we were a little emotional,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan. “You could probably see some of those unforced errors early. But, this is a good group and they’ve been through it so they understand how to come around and relax and I thought they did that.”

Cowgirl senors Halie McArdle and Tara Traphagan led the way with 11 and 10 kills, respectively as they played their final home regular season matches. McArdle also grabbed her third double-double of the season as she added 11 digs. The other two Wyoming seniors, Madi Fields and Kiahlei Yaste, also ended their home careers in style as Fields notched 18 digs in the three sets and Yaste added eight and an ace.

Wyoming will finish their season on the road next week facing Nevada on Thursday and San Jose State Saturday.