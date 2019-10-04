Senior Starting Cornerback Antonio Hull Leaves Cowboys Football Team

Laramie, WY 910/4/19) – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced today that senior cornerback Antonio Hull has left the Cowboy team for personal reasons.

Advertisement

Hull has appeared in all five of Wyoming’s games this year after missing all but one game during the 2017 season. According to ESPN.com, Hull has been in on 44 tackles (30 solo), forced one fumble, and has two interceptions for the Cowboy defense this season. Hull also played significant minutes for Wyoming in the 2016 and 2015 season. In 2016 Hull tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.

It was also announced today that freshman defensive back Allen Smith has been released from the team.

Advertisement

The UW Athletics Department had no further comment related to either Hull or Smith.

The Cowboys are idle this weekend and will resume play next Saturday, October 12 at SFAn Diego State.