Seniors lead Cowboys to win, while Cowgirls fall in regular season finale

University of Wyoming photo

March 6, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a night of finals of Wyoming basketball on Tuesday night. The Cowboys played their last regular season home contest while the Cowgirls played their regular season finale. The Cowboys ended with a 74-63 home win over Air Force, but the Cowgirls fell at San Diego State, 58-55.

Cowboys

It was Senior Night last night at the Double-A in Laramie, and the senior trio of Sam Griffin, Akuel Kot, and Brendan Wenzel responded, scoring a combined 58 points in the 74-63 win over Air Force.

“You always want to win on senior night and in some of those game you get off to slow starts,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Our energy in the second half was terrific. That first seven minutes in the second half set the tone. Down the stretch we held them off and Akuel Kot made some big shots and had some big assists and for Brendan Wenzel to make those dagger threes on senior night was great to see. Overall, just a great win and happy for our guys.”

The Pokes led 27-22 at the end of the first half, but Air Force went scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half, allowing Wyoming to increase the lead to 41-22. Air Force would close with five points, 64-59, with just over three minutes to play, but the Pokes would build the lead back to nine points with under a minute to play.

Wenzel led the Cowboys in scoring with 20 points. Griffin and Kot added 19 points each.

Up Next

Wyoming, 7-10 in the Mountain West and 134-16 overall, will travel to Fresno State to close the regular season.

Cowgirls

Things did not go as well for the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team in its last regular season game as they dropped a 58-55 decision at San Diego State. The loss dropped the Cowgirls into third place in the Mountain West standings with an 11-7 mark.

Things started well for the Cowgirls as UW led 25-18 at the half. Wyoming still led 50-39 in the fourth quarter but would hit a scoring slump with San Diego State gapping their first lead, 51-50 with 3:12 left to play. It would be a lead the Aztecs would never give up.

Allyson Fertig recorded her third consecutive double-double, finishing the night with 19 points and ten rebounds to lead Wyoming.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will have the #3 seed in the upcoming Mountain West tournament, which starts Sunday in Las Vegas. As the #3 seed, the Cowgirls will not play until Monday, facing the winner of Sunday’s Boise State/Utah State game.



