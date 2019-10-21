Seniors play final home games as Cowgirls defeat Utah State

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) – On a cold and blustery Sunday, the Wyoming soccer team closed out its home conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Utah State Aggies. It was the final home match for Cowgirl seniors Charlotte Hume, Carlee Martin, Talia Sclafani, Michaela Stark and Summer Taube.

“It was so rewarding for our seniors to get a victory in their final home match and we thank them,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work and time in this program and we’ve come so far in the last five years. They are a great group of women and I had the privilege to coach them.”

With the victory, Wyoming now stands at 6-6-4 on the year and 3-4-1 in the Mountain West, good for eighth place. Bosie State leads the conference at 7-1-0 (15-2 overall). Utah State is now 1-6-1 in the MW and 6-9-1 overall.

Scoring Summary

After a free-kick by the Cowgirls Amber Vokoun, the ball bounced around the front of the Utah State net and reached Jamie Taube who placed in the upper left corner of the goal to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 advantage. It was the fifth goal of the season for Taube who leads the team.

Utah State would respond less than a minute later on a goal by Sid Barlow to ven the match at 1-1.

Late in the first half, an indirect kick by Cowgirl sophomore Indianna Asimus reached fellow sophomore Savannah Warner who headed it in to give the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead at the half.

In the second half, both teams played in defensive modes as weather conditions continued to make play tough. Cowgirl goalie Riley Furbush was tested early in the 50th minute with a shot by Utah State’s Amber Marshall that she was able to stop. The Cowgirls had a couple of chances in the 53rd and 64th minutes which were blocked and saved.

“Obviously, it was a sloppy game. There is snow on the field, tough with the wind and cold. It was all about who wanted it more, I think the team saw how much that mattered and the effort was there,” Cuadrado added. “I challenged them after Friday, it was such a battle against Boise State. Hopefully, we can get more consistent and today we did. With such a young team, we are starting to develop that consistency we have been looking for. Our goal is to continue that going forward.”

Wyoming is returns to action Friday at UNLV (1-6-1 in MW, 4-11-1 overall) on Friday, followed by a Sunday match at Nevada (2-6, 3-12).