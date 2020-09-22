Sept. 21-27 is National Diaper Need Awareness Week

Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) – United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) is hosting a diaper drive for National Diaper Need Awareness Week Sept. 21–27, 2020. National Diaper Need Awareness Week shines a light on how many children lack this basic necessity. Diapers and wipes can be dropped off at Sweetwater County Libraries in Rock Springs and Green River and the UWSW office Sept. 21 through Oct. 2, 2020.

That gap between the number of diapers a baby needs and the number of diapers that the family can afford is called Diaper Need. Led by the National Diaper Bank Network, the United Way Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming is working with individuals, community organizations, and elected officials to help get clean diapers to babies who need them.

An often-hidden consequence of poverty, diaper need impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and families in our community. In 2019, UWSW distributed 76,468 diapers to 325 struggling families through partnerships with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and the Wamsutter Community Health Center.

Some facts about diaper needs:

Government assistance programs like SNAP and WIC do not pay for diapers.

Keeping a baby diapered can cost on average $80 per month.

For every $1 spent on diaper assistance, a family’s income increases $11.

Low-income families pay the highest price for diapers – 14% of their income.

In nearly 15% of American homes, there is no washing machine for families to wash cloth diapers.

73% of all families feel they’re not being good parents when their children are left too long in dirty diapers.

“All families should have an adequate supply of diapers for their children,” said Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator, UWSW. “And, for families in need, diaper banks frequently provide the only resources available to help. By working together, we can ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers. We invite you to get involved and join the change.”

Proclamations were signed in support of Diaper Need Awareness Week by; Green River Mayor, Pete Rust, Lyman Mayor, Bronson Berg, Rock Springs Mayor, Tim Kaumo, Wamsutter Mayor, Joe Erickson and Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon.

More information on the Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming and diaper need is available at swunitedway.org and facebook.com/unitedwaysw.