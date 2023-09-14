September food distribution event this Saturday in Rock Springs

September 14, 2023 — Another Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution event will occur this Saturday behind the Star Stadium Theaters in Rock Springs. The free food distribution will begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue until all food items have been given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As always, no qualifications, memberships, or qualifications forms are required. Food given out is for anyone seeking supplemental food assistance.

Participants are asked to enter the distribution area off Dewar Drive and proceed behind White Mountain Mall. Attendees are also asked to have space available in their vehicle prior to picking up food.

