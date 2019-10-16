Setzer bound over to district court

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Oct. 16, 2019) — A Green River man charged with attempted first degree murder for shooting at his wife was bound over to Sweetwater County Third District Court today.

Bradley Setzer, 39, was bound over by Third Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones on Wednesday. Judge Jones determined the prosecution met its burden of proof for probable cause on the attempted first degree murder charge.

Jones also kept bond set at $900,000 despite Defense Attorney Jerry Bosch’s contention that it was excessive. Jones also added as part of the bond conditions that Setzer be tested daily for sobriety.

Advertisement

Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Theresa Thybo argued the $900,000 bond was appropriate because 11 guns were found at Setzer’s residence during the investigation — despite another pending case in which he was ordered by the court to not have guns. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

“She moved barely enough,” Thybo said, indicating the bullet could have killed her if she had not moved. She characterized Setzer as dangerous to the victim and the community, targeting the victim, her family members and Thybo herself.

Prior to binding Setzer over, Jones quashed a defense subpoena requesting the victim to testify at the preliminary hearing. Bosch described the case as a “he said, she said” case, with the witness offering conflicting accounts of what happened and the state “just making conclusions.”

Thybo argued the witness couldn’t offer any additional testimony at this point and that the state has not relied solely on the victim’s statements to make their case.

Questioned Wednesday was Sgt. Rob Fischer with the Green River Police Department, who wrote up the affidavit of the case. He testified that the victim admitted to scratching and arguing with Setzer before he allegedly shot at her.

The defense tried to characterize the victim as the aggressor, but the state said in closing that it was obvious the situation “had been escalating” and Setzer had plenty of time to form premeditation.

The maximum penalty Setzer could face if he goes to trial and is convicted is life in prison.

THE CASE

In the affidavit, Green River Police Department officers responded to a call on Aug. 25 of a female allegedly shot in the face. The female, Jessica Setzer, advised police that she was married to Bradley Setzer.

Advertisement

After an alleged shoving match earlier in the day, Jessica Setzer left Bradley Setzer in their residence and went to her mother’s house. She returned several hours later with her mother to retrieve her son’s backpack.

Upon arrival she was not allowed entry by Bradley Setzer; she said she heard him go up the stairs and come back down. A green hoodie that was placed over the door’s window was at this time allegedly removed and a gun was pointed at her.

She told police she moved her face to the left as Bradley allegedly pulled the trigger. She ran back to her mother, who was still in the car, and they both ran across the street to a neighbor’s home.

According to the affidavit, Fischer noticed the victim had “a large amount of cuts to the right side of her face, including parts of her forehead, cheek area, eyelid, right ear, and the right side of her throat.” She also complained of glass embedded in her eye.

Advertisement

Bradley Setzer reportedly left the scene prior to the arrival of police. He was later located but allegedly resisted police before being taken into custody.