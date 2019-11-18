Setzer pleads not guilty to attempted 1st degree murder charge

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) — A Green River man charged with attempting to shoot his wife pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday at his arraignment in Sweetwater County Third District Court.

Bradley Harvey Setzer, 39, appeared before Judge Richard Lavery to enter his plea of not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of interference with a peace officer.

Lavery set Setzer’s trial for 8 a.m. on May 11. He also maintained Setzer’s bond at $900,000, and ordered Setzer to have no contact with his wife, Jessica Setzer, and other potential witnesses in the case. He also ordered Setzer to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances.

Advertisement

The maximum penalty Setzer could face if convicted is life in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Bond Arguments

Prior to Lavery’s ruling on bond, defense’s counsel Jerry Bosch asked the court to reduce Setzer’s bond to $250,000, claiming the $900,000 bond was excessive and Setzer’s local ties to the community would not make him a flight risk.

Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Theresa Thybo objected to lowering the bond, noting Setzer at the time of the alleged crime had been out on bond from another charge of domestic battery. He also had 11 guns in his home when he was arrested on the new charges and had a blood alcohol level of .14, she noted.

Thybo added the victim was found in the course of the investigation to have glass in her face and hair and gun powder residue on her face.

“If she (Jessica Setzer) had not moved a fraction of an inch, we would be here on different charges,” Thybo said.

Lavery kept the bond at $900,000, ruling Setzer posed a danger to the party involved and he had failed to adhere to the stipulations of the prior bond.

The Case

In the affidavit, Green River Police Department officers responded to a call on Aug. 25 of a female allegedly shot in the face. The female, Jessica Setzer, advised police that she was married to Bradley Setzer.

Advertisement

After an alleged shoving match earlier in the day, Jessica Setzer left Bradley Setzer in their residence and went to her mother’s house. She returned several hours later with her mother to retrieve her son’s backpack.

Upon arrival she was not allowed entry by Bradley Setzer; she said she heard him go up the stairs and come back down. A green hoodie that was placed over the door’s window was at this time allegedly removed and a gun was pointed at her.

She told police she moved her face to the left as Bradley allegedly pulled the trigger. She ran back to her mother, who was still in the car, and they both ran across the street to a neighbor’s home.

According to the affidavit, Fischer noticed the victim had “a large amount of cuts to the right side of her face, including parts of her forehead, cheek area, eyelid, right ear, and the right side of her throat.” She also complained of glass embedded in her eye.

Bradley Setzer reportedly left the scene prior to the arrival of police. He was later located but allegedly resisted police before being taken into custody.