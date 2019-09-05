Setzer Waives Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing

Green River, Wyoming — A Green River man charged with attempted first degree murder waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Bradley Harvey Setzer, 39, appeared in the Sweetater County Third Circuit Court of Judge John Prokos. Setzer had not retained private counsel and was waiting to be assigned a public defender. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing until he is assigned counsel.

Prokos rescheduled Setzer’s preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Setzer made an initial appearance before Judge Prokos on Aug. 28, where his bond was set at $900,000 cash or surety.

Setzer was charged with attempted first degree murder and interference with a peace officer on Aug. 25 after he allegedly shot at his wife through their front door. He then allegedly refusing to comply with police commands during a traffic stop.

The maximum penalty Setzer could face if convicted is life in prison.