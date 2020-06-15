Seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County, 10 still active

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) – The total number of COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed cases in Sweetwater County has grown by seven since June 8, according to the Sweetwater County Board of Health.

There are 32 total known laboratory-confirmed cases locally, 10 are active cases while 22 patients have now fully recovered. To date, three patients have been hospitalized, each treated and released. The third hospitalized patient was released a few days ago. No county residents have died from complications related to the virus.

From March 24 to April 30, through the height of statewide restrictions, Sweetwater County recorded 11 total positive cases (one of which represents a non-resident who tested positive while visiting the area and does not count in official county or state totals). Since the softening of restrictions on May 1, the county has recorded 22 total positive cases.

Analysis of survey data from contact tracing reveals the following trends as they relate to lab-confirmed positive cases here in Sweetwater County:

• 56 percent are male and 44 percent are female.

• Nearly 30 percent are between 50 and 60 years old. Almost 20 percent are between 40 and 50 years old. 13 percent are between 20 and 30 years old. The rest are evenly distributed across the remaining age ranges.

• 37% reported underlying medical conditions prior to their positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

• When interviewed about symptoms, 34 percent said they experienced a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 38 percent reported chills, 53 percent said they had muscle aches or pains, 58% had a stuffy nose, 75 percent had a cough, 44 percent experienced shortness of breath and 70 percent said they had a headache.

• Of the three total hospitalizations, none were intubated or received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

• 56% have been tied to other known positive cases while 44% have likely been community-acquired.

• Of the seven new cases in the last week, one’s exposure is likely tied to recent domestic travel, four are linked to other local known positive cases and two are likely due to community spread or are otherwise indeterminable.

As of June 11, there have been a total of 2,246 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.