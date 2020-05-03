Seven of Wyoming’s 10 new COVID-19 cases in Fremont County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 3, 2020) — Ten more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, seven of which came from Fremont County. Saturday’s report makes for 66 new reported cases in Fremont County since Thursday, April 23.

Other Saturday cases were reported in Converse, Laramie, and Teton counties, each with one new reported case. Natrona County had their total confirmed case total lower by one.

Fremont County’s state leading total stood at 119 as of Saturday night. Laramie County is next with 99. Sweetwater County held steady with 11 confirmed cases.

Wyoming’s probable cases of COVID-19 grew by four Saturday to 150, with seven of those in Sweetwater County. Laramie County has the state’s most probable cases with 52, three more than Friday’s report.

Wyoming’s recoveries from the disease has improved by four to 391 with Saturday’s report showing 10,069 having been performed. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (15, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, +1), Crook (5, -), Fremont (119, +7), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (99, +1), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (38, -1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, -), Teton (66, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (9), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (52), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).