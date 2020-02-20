Seven Pokes named to Big 12 all-academic team including a student from Green River

IRVING, Texas (Feb. 20, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference announced their Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team Thursday morning, a total of seven members of the Wyoming wrestling team including student, Cole Verner, from Green River, were selected to either the first or second teams.

Montorie Bridges, Trevor Jeffries, Logan Jensen, Casey Randles and Tate Samuelson were all selected to the first team while Cole Moody and Cole Verner were second team honorees. The selection is the third recognition for Bridges during his career and the second for Verner.

First team members consist of student-athletes who have a maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.00 better and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests at the time of nominations.

The Cowboys will be back in action Saturday at West Virginia for a 3:30 p.m., MT contest against the Mountaineers to close out the 2019-20 dual season.