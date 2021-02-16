Seven Pronghorns selected to compete in Wyoming-Nebraska All-Star Game

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

FARSON, WYOMING (February 15, 2021) – Seven players from the 1A Six-Man Football State Champion Farson-Eden Pronghorns were selected to compete in the Wyoming-Nebraska All-Star Game.

Seniors Triston Lamorie, Parker Clawson, Carson Jones, Colby Jones, Zander Reed, Trea Reed and Colin Malec received the honorable selection.

Farson-Eden head coach Trip Applequist will coach the Wyoming all-stars, along with assistant coach Scott Reed. Dave Largent from Kaycee High School and Zeb Hagen from Meeteetse High School are also assistant coaches for the game.

The game is scheduled for Friday, June 4, at Chadron State University in Chadron, Nebraska, at 7 p.m.

The game features senior all-stars from Wyoming and Nebraska.

Wyoming currently leads the all-time series, 5-4.

Other selections include:

Dalton Peterson, Encampment

Gideon George, Burlington

Hadley Abarr, Meeteetse

Tozai May, Meeteetse

Dale McBride, Meeteetse

Justin Malcom, Guernsey-Sunrise

Nathan Largent, Kaycee

Rhys Stafford, Kaycee

Dylan Fauber, Kaycee

Joseph Kennah, Hulett

Devon Grosstick, HEM