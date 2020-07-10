Seven UW freshmen swimmers earn Academic All-WAC

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — Seven members of the 2019-20 Cowboy swimming and diving program, were named Academic All-WAC honorees for the freshmen/transfer teams for fall and winter sports, the conference announced today.

Freshmen Daniel Cumnock-Francois, Thomas Diaz, Oskar Iwarsson, Aron Markow, Robert Mitchell, Cameron Murphy and Caleb Worshek were all selected for the honor.

Advertisement

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

A total of 615 student-athletes from the spring sports and 321 freshmen and transfers from the fall and winter sports were named to the list for a total of 1,615 honorees.