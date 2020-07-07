Several local artists to participate in upcoming “Second Saturday” event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Several artists are setting up pop-up displays this Saturday in downtown Rock Springs.

Local businesses have invited an artist or two to set up their artwork for the public to see.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) director.

“The artists have a chance to show and sell their work and the stores and shops have an opportunity to promote themselves to new customers.”

The CFAC assists with scheduling the artists for this event.

“2nd Saturday” is a Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency event that started in February to bring people downtown.

A free event for the public, it includes such activities as scavenger hunts, live music and artists’ displays makes the downtown area a community event.

This month along with the visual artists, Chad Banks, the Main Street/URA manager, will guide the Mural Walk.

Activities for all family members include a pet parade, sidewalk chalk drawing, and a fairy hunt at the Rock Springs Library.

Leslie Webster is a self-taught artist, having originally been drawn to the popular painted rocks movement but found the poured acrylic paintings both beautiful and challenging. Webster studied on-line videos and researched techniques and materials so that she now “not only creates one-of-a-kind art,” but she has been sharing the technique teaching classes in both Green River and Rock Springs.

Suzie Baker is a photographer from Rock Springs, who works in both color and black and white images. Her photographs contain a wide variety of subjects from nature to wildlife and glass bottles to hand tools. Each photo has a unique focal point to provide a different perspective of the subjective.

Amanda Romero’s preferred medium is watercolors because of the translucent qualities, but she also works in oils and drawing in pencil, ink and charcoal. The diverse landscapes and wildlife of the area along with Western themes are her primary subject matter. Along with exhibiting at Green River’s Art on the Green, the artist also accepts commissioned artwork.

Ana Reynolds is a photographer who transfers her images to wood for a one-of-a-kind look to her images. Describing herself as “a crafty person,” Reynolds also makes custom corn hole board games. Each game is personalized so that no two are alike.

Kaye L. Tyler creates unique pull toys in a variety of animal shapes. Made of wood, each one has been carefully hand-painted with decorations to delight a child or decorate a room.

Debora Soule found that painting each morning during the time the CFAC was closed this spring, helped give each day structure. Her current work focuses on animals and birds using bright clear colors.

For more information, contact the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or check online at their webpage or Facebook page.